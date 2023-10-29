The Miami Dolphins have been the top team in the NFL on offense, averaging more than 460 yards per game. However, they are coming off their worst showing of the year, being held to just 17 points and 244 yards in a double-digit loss at Philadelphia. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been one of the top NFL DFS picks this season, finished with 216 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He'll face one of the challenging NFL DFS matchups during the Week 8 NFL schedule since New England's defense ranks ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (311.3).

Miami relied heavily on veteran running back Raheem Mostert in its first meeting with New England this season, as he racked up a season-high 121 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers ($5,600 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel). Flowers has topped 70 receiving yards in three of his first seven games in the NFL, including a 75-yard performance against Detroit last week. He was one of three players on the team with either six or seven targets, but he was the most efficient of the bunch.

The rookie hauled in his first career touchdown reception two weeks ago, catching six of eight targets for 50 yards in a win over Tennessee. Flowers has been Baltimore's most reliable wide receiver so far this season, catching 39 passes for 442 yards on a team-high 54 targets. He has another favorable matchup this week, as Arizona's defense ranks No. 23 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (237.6).

Gibbs is also rostering Jets running back Breece Hall ($5,900 on DraftKings, $7,200 on FanDuel). The 22-year-old has been the bright spot for New York's offense this season, rushing for 426 yards and two touchdowns on just 66 carries. He is averaging 6.45 yards per attempt and has received double-digit touches in consecutive games.

Hall racked up 177 yards and a touchdown against Denver two games ago and has extra rest under his belt coming off a bye. The Jets have not had strong quarterback play from backup Zach Wilson, so Hall should be in line for another big day. He is facing a Giants defense that sits near the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed per game (137.3).

