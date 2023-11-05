The Arizona Cardinals went with quarterback Joshua Dobbs during their first eight games of the season, but they traded him to Minnesota last week as starter Kyler Murray nears his return. In Murray's stead this week, rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune will make his first career start, perhaps lessening the appeal of players like Marquise Brown in the NFL DFS player pool. However, finding a cheap quarterback can be one way to gain an edge in NFL DFS contests. Which signal-callers should you target with your Week 9 NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 9 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ($6,400 on DraftKings, $8,000 on FanDuel). Taylor has been back on the field for the past four weeks, slowly climbing the Fantasy football RB rankings. He has already generated a pair of 15+ yard runs on just 44 attempts, so he appears to be healthy following the injury that sidelined him at the beginning of the campaign.

Taylor is still splitting reps with teammate Zack Moss, but that could start to shift in the coming weeks. Carolina has struggled to slow down virtually every offense that it has faced, allowing 28.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Taylor will have a chance to break off several big runs on Sunday, making him one of Gibbs' favorite Week 9 NFL DFS picks.

Gibbs is also targeting Patriots rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas ($4,000 on DraftKings, $5,200 on FanDuel). New England needed a third wide receiver to step up this season, and Douglas has been that player behind wideout Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry. The rookie from Liberty has gone over 20 receiving yards in four straight games, finishing with a season-best 54 yards against Buffalo two weeks ago.

The Patriots need to him to take an even larger step forward in production after Bourne suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Miami last week. Douglas led the team's wide receivers in snaps (41) and caught a season-high five passes on seven targets. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) is expected to miss Sunday's game as well, so quarterback Mac Jones will rely heavily on Douglas in the passing game. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

