Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ranks third in the NFL in passing yards (2,609) and is tied for the most passing touchdowns (19) heading into the Week 11 NFL schedule. However, he is coming off his worst outing of the season, finishing with 193 passing yards in a loss to Kansas City. Miami had its bye last week, giving Tagovailoa extra preparation heading into Sunday's game against the Raiders. Should you include him in your Week 11 NFL DFS lineups?

Buffalo's Josh Allen is tied with Tagovailoa for the league lead in passing touchdowns and has been one of the most popular players from the NFL DFS player pool. However, he finished with one score and three interceptions in his first meeting with the Jets this season, so he could be a risky option heading into Sunday's rematch for your NFL DFS lineups. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 11 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 11

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane ($6,600 on DraftKings, $8,000 on FanDuel). Achane could return from a knee injury that sidelined him for the last four games. He made an immediate impact to open the season, racking up 460 rushing yards and five touchdowns on just 38 carries in four games, averaging 12.1 yards per attempt.

He also caught nine passes for 67 yards and two more touchdowns, adding versatility to DFS lineups. Miami's offense has not been as potent without Achane, so the Dolphins will be wanting to get him involved throughout Sunday's game against the Raiders. This is a perfect storm for Achane, as Las Vegas is allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (135.6) of any team in the league.

Gibbs is also targeting Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua ($7,100 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel), whose price does not reflect his production with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Nacua burst onto the scene with 10 receptions for 119 yards on 15 targets in Week 1 at Seattle, and he gets to face the Seahawks again this week. He scored at least 12 PPR points in all but one of his first seven NFL games before a few disappointing outings in Weeks 8 and 9.

However, he is coming off a bye and quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) is set for his first game since October. The Rams struggled offensively without their starting quarterback, so his return will boost Nacua's production on Sunday. The rookie has commanded a 35% target share in 121 routes with both Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the field, setting him up for success this week. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 11

