Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a consistent weapon this season, going over 35 receiving yards in five straight games. He has been making the most of his targets, hauling in 100% of his catchable targets in back-to-back games. Smith-Njigba faced the Rams in Week 1 and will get another chance to face Los Angeles during the Week 11 NFL schedule. The rookie had just three catches for 13 yards in his first career game, but he has made a much larger impact in NFL DFS lineups in recent weeks.

Teammates DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both went over 90 receiving yards last week, so there are multiple ways to build NFL DFS stacks with Seattle's wideouts.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 11

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane ($6,600 on DraftKings, $8,000 on FanDuel). The rookie missed four games due to a knee injury, but he could make his return on Sunday. Achane will presumably reenter a time-share with Raheem Mostert, who has been dealing with injury issues of his own.

Achane went over 100 rushing yards in three straight games prior to his injury, including a 203-yard outing against Denver at the end of September. He added eight receptions for 63 yards and two more touchdowns, so he is a versatile weapon. Gibbs believes Achane is flying under the radar as he makes his return from injury, so he is happy to include the rookie in his NFL DFS lineups.

Gibbs is also targeting Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua ($7,100 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel), whose price does not reflect his production with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Nacua burst onto the scene with 10 receptions for 119 yards on 15 targets in Week 1 at Seattle, and he gets to face the Seahawks again this week. He scored at least 12 PPR points in all but one of his first seven NFL games before a few disappointing outings in Weeks 8 and 9.

However, he is coming off a bye and quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) is set for his first game since October. The Rams struggled offensively without their starting quarterback, so his return will boost Nacua's production on Sunday. The rookie has commanded a 35% target share in 121 routes with both Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the field, setting him up for success this week. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

