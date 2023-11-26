The key to success in NFL DFS contests is to capitalize on affordable players so you can afford superstars at other roster spots. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has consistently been one of the valuable NFL DFS picks this season, leading the team with 69 receptions for 897 yards during his rookie campaign. He had five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown against Seattle last week and will face the struggling Arizona Cardinals during the Week 12 NFL schedule. Should you include Nacua in your Week 12 NFL DFS lineups?

Finding favorable NFL DFS matchups is one way to build a winning Week 12 NFL DFS strategy on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Which NFL DFS stacks have the most value this week? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 12 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Week 12 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 12

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Colts star wideout Michael Pittman ($6,800 on DraftKings, $7,600 on FanDuel). Pittman leads Indianapolis' wideouts in almost every category, including targets (98), receptions (66) and touchdowns (three). He had eight receptions for 84 yards at New England in his most recent outing before having the week off last week.

The 26-year-old has been consistent this season, going over 50 receiving yards in all but two games. Gibbs does not expect his production to slow down on Sunday, especially since he is facing a Tampa Bay pass defense that has allowed the second-most receiving yards of any team in the league. The Buccaneers gave up 470 passing yards to Houston to open November and allowed 333 passing yards in a loss to San Francisco last week.

Gibbs is also rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren ($5,400 on DraftKings, $6,900 on FanDuel). Pittsburgh has been increasing Warren's usage rate in recent weeks, giving him an average of 11.3 carries per game over the last three outings. He did not crack double-digit attempts in his first seven games of the season, so NFL DFS contests have not had enough time to adjust to this change.

Warren had 88 rushing yards against Tennessee on Nov. 2 before going over 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games against Green Bay and Cleveland. He also scored a touchdown in both of those 100-yard outings after scoring just once in his first eight games. Warren is facing a Cincinnati run defense that is No. 31 in the NFL, allowing 138.3 rushing yards per game, making this an ideal matchup for the second-year back. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 12

Gibbs also is calling for an underpriced quarterback you aren't even thinking about to score 20 or even 25 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 12? And which underpriced quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert who has been ranked as one of the most accurate in the nation, and find out.