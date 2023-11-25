Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been one of the hottest signal-callers in the NFL over the past month, racking up eight passing touchdowns in his last three games. He returned slate-breaking numbers in NFL DFS contests when he threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns against Tampa Bay to open the month of November. Stroud will try to maintain his momentum when he faces Jacksonville on Sunday during the Week 12 NFL schedule, with first place in the AFC South on the line. Stroud completed 20 of 30 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Jaguars in just the third game of his career.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 12

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Colts star wideout Michael Pittman ($6,800 on DraftKings, $7,600 on FanDuel). There is no question who the top dog in the Indianapolis wide receiver room is, as Pittman has commanded 38 more targets than the No. 2 wide receiver (Josh Downs). Pittman has caught 66 passes for 677 yards and three touchdowns, averaging nearly 70 receiving yards per game.

He is coming off his fourth 80-yard outing of the season, catching eight passes for 84 yards in a win over New England. Indianapolis had an extra week to prepare for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, adding another layer of value to Pittman as a DFS pick. The Buccaneers have the second-worst pass defense in the league, allowing 270.7 passing yards per game.

Gibbs is also rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren ($5,400 on DraftKings, $6,900 on FanDuel). Pittsburgh has been increasing Warren's usage rate in recent weeks, giving him an average of 11.3 carries per game over the last three outings. He did not crack double-digit attempts in his first seven games of the season, so NFL DFS contests have not had enough time to adjust to this change.

Warren had 88 rushing yards against Tennessee on Nov. 2 before going over 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games against Green Bay and Cleveland. He also scored a touchdown in both of those 100-yard outings after scoring just once in his first eight games. Warren is facing a Cincinnati run defense that is No. 31 in the NFL, allowing 138.3 rushing yards per game, making this an ideal matchup for the second-year back. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 12

