Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been stellar during his first season, particularly in the last few weeks. He has thrown for over 300 yards in four straight games, racking up at least 36 pass attempts in those contests. On Sunday, Stroud will face a Denver defense that ranks outside the top 20 against opposing quarterbacks, making him one of the popular Week 13 NFL DFS picks. Should you add him to your Week 13 NFL DFS lineups?

Elsewhere, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is facing a Commanders defense that is No. 31 against opposing wide receivers and he has only gone below seven receptions three times this year. He is one of the most expensive players in the Week 13 NFL DFS player pool, but he has strung together five straight games with at least seven receptions. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 13 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 13

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Colts fill-in running back Zack Moss ($4,600 on DraftKings, $5,600 on FanDuel). Moss took advantage of his starting role when Jonathan Taylor was sidelined earlier this year and will have another chance this week due to Taylor's thumb injury. The backup had four top-10 Fantasy weeks at his position over a five-game stretch from Weeks 2 to 6, scoring five touchdowns during that period.

Moss trailed only Raheem Mostert and Christian McCaffrey in total Fantasy points among running backs during those games. He piled up 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee in the first meeting between these teams while adding 30 receiving yards. The Colts will rely heavily on Moss this weekend, making him one of the NFL DFS sleepers to target.

Gibbs is also rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren ($5,400 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel). He is facing an Arizona defense that is coming off a brutal showing against the Rams, allowing more than 450 yards and 37 points in a blowout loss. The Cardinals are also playing their 13th straight game before their bye week, so they are worn down heading into this contest.

Warren has seen double-digit touches in three of his last four games after failing to reach that mark in the first seven games of the campaign. He went over 85 rushing yards in three straight games prior to last week's matchup in Cincinnati, going over 100 yards twice during that stretch. Warren also adds value as a receiver out of the backfield, making him a high-ceiling pick in Week 13. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 13

