Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the most popular NFL DFS picks on a weekly basis for several seasons, but he comes with a high price tag in the NFL DFS player pool. This has led to disappointing results over the past month, as he has finished with fewer than 215 passing yards in three of his last four games. Mahomes has thrown two interceptions during that stretch as well and has a tricky matchup against Buffalo on Sunday during the Week 14 NFL schedule. Should you avoid Mahomes with your Week 14 NFL DFS lineups?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has struggled with turnovers as well, committing at least one in eight straight games. Buffalo has scored 66 total points in its two games since firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, making Allen an intriguing option when it comes to building a Week 14 NFL DFS strategy. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 14 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 14

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Colts running back Zack Moss ($5,900 on DraftKings, $6,800 on FanDuel). Indianapolis is going to be without starting running back Jonathan Taylor for the second straight week due to a thumb injury, giving Moss another opportunity to take advantage of a heavy workload. Moss played 94% of the offensive snaps in an overtime win against the Titans last week, finishing with 51 rushing yards on 19 carries.

He was the only running back on the team to run the ball, with quarterback Gardner Minshew and tight end Kylen Granson combining for the other four attempts. Moss has racked up 723 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 160 carries this season, averaging more than 4.5 yards per touch. He adds some versatility in the passing game as well, catching 20 passes for 144 yards and a score.

Gibbs is also excited to roster Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore ($6,500 on DraftKings, $7,700 on FanDuel) who has significantly improved splits when playing with Justin Fields at QB. The Bears were without their starting quarterback for a month, but he has started the last two games. Moore has benefited significantly from Fields' return, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown at Detroit before hauling in 11 receptions for 114 yards at Minnesota.

The 26-year-old has now gone over the 1,000-yard mark this season, catching 70 passes and scoring six times. He had one of his best outings in the first meeting with the Lions, scoring one of his six touchdowns in that contest. Detroit's defense has been shaky of late, allowing a combined seven passing touchdowns to Justin Herbert and Jordan Love. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 14

