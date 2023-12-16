Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis enters the Week 15 NFL schedule with momentum after posting the first 300-yard outing of his career in a stunning comeback win over Miami. Levis completed 23 of 38 passes for 327 yards, one touchdown and one interception while engineering a pair of late scoring drives. He has a favorable matchup against a Houston defense that ranks No. 26 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (246.9). Should you include Levis in your Week 15 NFL DFS lineups?

Finding an undervalued quarterback from the NFL DFS player pool could play a pivotal role in building a Week 15 NFL DFS strategy.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.



Top NFL DFS picks for Week 15

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Packers rookie receiver Jayden Reed ($4,900 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel). Reed was targeted a season-high 10 times against the Giants last week, catching eight of those passes. He finished with just 27 yards in that game, but he has gone over 80 receiving yards twice since the end of October.

Reed leads the Packers with 48 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns on 74 targets, averaging 11.3 yards per reception. He has added some versatility to DFS lineups by rushing for 119 yards and two more scores on 11 carries this season. The Michigan State product is facing a Tampa Bay pass defense that is third worst in the NFL, allowing 264.1 yards per game.

Gibbs is also excited to again roster D.J. Moore ($6,900 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel) in tournament play. Moore has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL this season, catching 76 passes for 1,071 yards and seven touchdowns. He has nearly twice as many receiving yards as the No. 2 target (Cole Kmet) in Chicago's passing attack, and he is the only wide receiver on the roster with at least 400 receiving yards.

Moore caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown against Detroit last week after finishing with 11 receptions for 114 yards against Minnesota in his previous outing. He has only been held under 50 receiving yards once in his last 10 games, which came at New Orleans in early November. Moore has a tricky matchup against Cleveland's top-ranked pass defense, but he has been too good to avoid in DFS lineups again this week. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 15

Gibbs also is calling for an underpriced running back to score 15 to 25 points on DraftKings and FanDuel.

