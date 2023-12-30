Bears quarterback Justin Fields only threw one interception in a five-game stretch from the beginning of October to the beginning of December, but he has now thrown three picks in his last two games. Fields has also completed just 34 of 67 passes during those two contests, making him a tricky option from the Week 17 NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. He is facing a Falcons pass defense that sits inside the top 10 in the league, allowing just 197.5 passing yards per game. Should you avoid Fields with your Week 17 NFL DFS lineups?

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 17

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Falcons running back Bijan Robinson ($6,600 on DraftKings, $7,100 on FanDuel). Robinson crossed the 70-yard mark on the ground for the first time this month when he finished with 72 rushing yards on 12 carries against Indianapolis on Christmas Eve. He also caught seven of 10 targets in the passing game for an additional 50 yards in the blowout win, leading the team in rushing attempts, yards and targets.

The explosive rookie has gone well over 1,000 total yards this season, posting 873 rushing yards and 373 receiving yards. He should be heavily used in the passing game this week, as he is facing a Bears defense that ranks No. 25 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (237.5). Gibbs is expecting another big game from Robinson, who is one of his top DFS picks in Week 17.

Gibbs is also rostering Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers ($5,600 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel). Flowers has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target in the passing game this season, catching 74 passes for 752 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted a whopping 105 times, sitting 42 targets ahead of Odell Beckham Jr. for the team lead.

Flowers had another quality performance last week in San Francisco, finishing with nine receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He has played a huge role in Baltimore's run to the top of the AFC this season, and there is no reason to expect anything different this week. Miami's defense has been more vulnerable against the pass than the run this season, so Baltimore's coaching staff might let Jackson air it out more than usual. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 17

