The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken plenty of skeptics by surprise this season after back-to-back blowout wins over the Colts and Chargers. Now, NFL daily Fantasy players would be wise to take notice. The defense has been stifling the past two weeks, so you might want to think twice before loading up your Week 4 NFL DFS lineups with Eagles. On the other side of the ball, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk and James Robinson have all put up impressive numbers through the first three weeks, but the Eagles do have a top-five defense of their own.

Elsewhere in the NFL DFS player pool, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will go head-to-head on Sunday, and Bills vs. Ravens has the highest total of the week (51) at Caesars Sportsbook, so it could be a popular option for NFL DFS stacks. But how should you optimize your lineups and how should your NFL DFS strategy change based on what NFL DFS format you're playing? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 4 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Week 4 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy ($5,500 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel). After catching four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, Jeudy only played 10 snaps in Week 2 due to a rib/shoulder injury. In Week 3, he played 59 percent of Denver's offensive snaps and was targeted six times, but only had two catches for 17 yards in a sloppy bout against the 49ers.

However, Jeudy should benefit significantly from another week to rehab his ailing body and he has an incredible matchup against the Raiders in Week 4. Las Vegas ranks 26th in passing yards allowed (801) and 29th in net yards allowed per pass attempt (7.2) so this could be an opportunity for Russell Wilson, Jeudy and the rest of the Broncos' passing attack to get going.

Gibbs is also eyeing an underpriced CeeDee Lamb ($6,700 on DraftKings, $6,800 on FanDuel) as one of his top Week 4 NFL DFS picks. NFL daily Fantasy players might have shied away from the Cowboys wide receiver after he caught two passes for 29 yards in a Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers where Dak Prescott (thumb) went down. However, Lamb's work over the last two weeks with Cooper Rush should assuage most fears about his productivity.

Lamb has been targeted 23 times over the last two weeks and has 15 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. He's now been targeted at least 11 times in every game this season and will take on a Commanders defense that ranks 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (822) and 31st in passing touchdowns allowed (8). See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 4

Gibbs also is calling for an underpriced running back you aren't even thinking about to score 20 or even 25 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert who has been ranked as one of the most accurate in the nation, and find out.