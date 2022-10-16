Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season will continue on Sunday and NFL daily Fantasy players will likely be honing in on the late window as they set their NFL DFS lineups. Seahawks vs. Cardinals (50.5) and Chiefs vs. Bills (54) have the two highest totals on the Week 6 NFL schedule and all four of those teams have value in NFL DFS stacks. Josh Allen and the Bills have topped 400 yards of total offense in four of five games this year and will take on a Chiefs defense that has given up at least 20 points in every game they've played this season.

Allen and Stefon Diggs will likely be popular NFL DFS picks, but who else should you look at in the NFL DFS player pool to differentiate your roster?

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker ($5,400 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel). The second-round pick out of Michigan State missed the first week of the season and then touched the ball 21 times while playing 36% of the snaps or less in his first three games as a professional.

However, Walker played 58% of the snaps last week with Rashaad Penny breaking his leg and delivered 88 yards on eight carries with a 69-yard touchdown run. Penny has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season, so Walker is the new No. 1 back in Seattle and should see the lion's share of the touches against the Cardinals in Week 6.

Gibbs is also eyeing Jets RB Breece Hall ($5,800 on DraftKings, $7,100 on FanDuel). The first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft has been in a timeshare with Michael Carter through the first five weeks, but Hall has started to dominate the workload over the last three games.

He played 51% of snaps in Week 3, 66% of snaps in Week 4 and 69% of snaps in Week 5 and has now touched the ball 53 times over the last three weeks. Hall is coming off a week in which he produced 197 scrimmage yards and a score on 20 touches and now he'll take on a Packers defense that ranks 30th in run defense DVOA (12.4%). See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS helper here.

