Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been consistently generating big numbers in NFL DFS lineups this season, averaging 312.7 passing yards with 14 total touchdowns. His worst outings of the season came on the road, where he was held under 300 passing yards against both New England and Buffalo. Tagovailoa had one touchdown and one interception in both of those games and will hit the road for the third time this season to face Philadelphia. Should you include him in your Week 7 NFL DFS strategy?

The Eagles have yet to face a quarterback like Tagovailoa this season, but they still rank in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed per game. Finding ideal NFL DFS matchup is one of the most important ways to narrow down the best picks from the NFL DFS player pool. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 7 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Week 7 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Kansas City Chiefs running bck Isiah Pacheco ($6,100 on DraftKings, $7,400 on FanDuel). Pacheco has been consistent since the second week of the season, going over 50 rushing yards in five straight games. He finished with 115 rushing yards against the Jets to open October and has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games.

Pacheco and the Chiefs have extra rest under their belt after playing against Denver in a Thursday Night Football matchup last week, which should be useful on Sunday. He is facing a Chargers defense that ranks next-to-last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (391.6), and this game should feature plenty of possessions. That volume will add to Pacheco's already steady Fantasy production, making him a value pick this weekend.

Gibbs is also excited about rostering Ravens rookie receiver Zay Flowers ($5,700 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel) as one of his top Week 7 NFL DFS picks. Baltimore needed a wide receiver to step up this season and Flowers has shouldered that burden like a seasoned veteran during his first NFL campaign. He leads the team with 35 receptions for 367 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 48 targets.

It did not take long for Flowers to establish himself as quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite target, catching nine passes for 78 yards against Houston in Week 1. He has been a consistent weapon since then, going over 45 receiving yards in every game this season. Flowers had six receptions for 50 yards and the first touchdown of his career against Tennessee in London last week. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 7

Gibbs also is calling for an underpriced running back you aren't even thinking about to score 20 or even 25 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 7? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert who has been ranked as one of the most accurate in the nation, and find out.