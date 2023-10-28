The Week 8 NFL schedule features five teams are favored by at least one touchdown in the latest Week 8 NFL odds. This could be one tool used to build a winning Week 8 NFL DFS strategy, with offensive-minded teams like the Chargers expected to put up big numbers. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off his worst start of the season, though, and has thrown four interceptions over his last three games. Should you avoid him with your Week 8 NFL DFS lineups?

The Chargers have one of the most favorable Week 8 NFL DFS matchups, squaring off against a struggling Chicago defense. However, the Bears allowed just 12 points in their win over the Raiders last week, marking their best performance of the season.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers ($5,600 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel). Flowers has been remarkably consistent this season, finishing with at least 48 receiving yards in all seven of his games. He had four catches for 75 yards against Detroit last week, with the game flow of the blowout ultimately limiting his opportunities down the stretch.

The 23-year-old rookie has nearly 100 more receiving yards than anyone else on Baltimore's roster and 14 more receptions than tight end Mark Andrews. Flowers is facing an Arizona defense that has allowed at least 20 points in all but one game this season. The Cardinals gave up 192 receiving yards to Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase and 148 receiving yards to Rams wideout Cooper Kupp in back-to-back games earlier this month, so they have struggled to slow down No. 1 wide receivers.

Gibbs is also excited about rostering Jets running back Breece Hall ($5,900 on DraftKings, $7,200 on FanDuel) as one of his top Week 8 NFL DFS picks. The 22-year-old has been the bright spot for New York's offense this season, rushing for 426 yards and two touchdowns on just 66 carries. He is averaging 6.45 yards per attempt and has received double-digit touches in consecutive games.

Hall racked up 177 yards and a touchdown against Denver two games ago and has extra rest under his belt coming off a bye. The Jets have not had strong quarterback play from backup Zach Wilson, so Hall should be in line for another big day. He is facing a Giants defense that sits near the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed per game (137.3). See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

