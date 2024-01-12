The six-game 2024 Super Wild Card Weekend schedule begins on Saturday with a pair of AFC matchups, including a showdown between the Chiefs and Dolphins. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been the top quarterback in NFL DFS lineups throughout the season, but he has been held to 240 yards or fewer in four of his last five games. He had a mediocre effort against the Chiefs in a Week 9 loss, completing 21 of 34 passes for just 193 yards. Tagovailoa will be playing in freezing conditions on Saturday, so should you avoid him with your Super Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS lineups?

There are three more games on Sunday, along with a showdown between the Eagles and Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, creating a loaded NFL DFS player pool.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.



Top NFL DFS picks for Super Wild Card Weekend

One player Gibbs is especially high on for Saturday's slate: Texans wide receiver Nico Collins ($7,000 on DraftKings, $8,300 on FanDuel). He caught all nine of his targets from quarterback C.J. Stroud last, finishing with a season-high 195 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Stroud has not thrown an interception since mid-November, completing 75.9% of his passes over the last two weeks. Collins has gone over 100 receiving yards three times in his last six games, scoring four touchdowns during that stretch. Cleveland's elite defense makes this a tricky matchup, but Collins has been too strong to leave out of your NFL DFS lineups this weekend.

On Sunday, Gibbs is expecting big things from another rookie, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua ($7,200 on DraftKings, $8,000 on FanDuel). Nacua has doubled up teammate Cooper Kupp for the team lead in receiving yards this season, catching 105 passes for a whopping 1,486 yards. He went over 110 receiving yards in back-to-back games against the Saints and Giants at the end of December before catching a touchdown against the 49ers last week.

This game has the highest betting total of any game during Super Wild Card Weekend, so oddsmakers are expecting a shootout on Sunday Night Football. Nacua will be the key for Los Angeles in this matchup, especially since Detroit's defense ranks No. 27 in the NFL against the pass. The Lions gave up 192 receiving yards to Minnesota's Justin Jefferson last week, and Nacua could put up similar numbers this week. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Wild Card Weekend



So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Super Wild Card Weekend, and which underpriced wide receiver could lead you to victory?