The last chance to make 'Monday Night Football' DFS picks in the regular season comes in Week 17 as the Rams visit the Falcons at 8:15 p.m. ET. Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Bijan Robinson are the first names many will gravitate to when scouring the NFL DFS player pool, but both teams have potential daily Fantasy sleepers. Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield have absorbed most of Davante Adams' (doubtful, hamstring) snaps, while Tyler Allgeier is coming off a season-high of 79 rushing yards. None of these underrated options would do too much damage to your NFL DFS salary cap.

Additionally, just three teams have allowed more Fantasy points to kickers than the Falcons, which should put Rams kciker Harrison Mevis on your radar. Should you insert him into NFL DFS lineups instead of the likes of Blake Corum or Darnell Mooney? Before making any Rams vs. Falcons DFS picks, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

McClure has turned his attention to the 'Monday Night Football' DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Falcons

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football' is Rams wideout Puka Nacua. The league leader in receptions (114) is coming off the best game of his career last Thursday when he set or matched career highs in both yards (225) and touchdowns (2). Nacua has at least 167 receiving yards in three straight games, with four scores over that span. He has a great chance of hitting pay dirt versus an Atlanta defense which has seen five of its last six passing TDs allowed end up in the hands of opposing wide receivers. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

McClure is also rostering Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. The veteran has accounted for three total touchdowns in back-to-back games. Improved offensive line protection for Atlanta is allowing the team to see the best of Cousins, and he gets to face a suddenly leaky Rams defense. The last four QBs it has faced have averaged 271.5 passing yards and 2.5 passing touchdowns, with the likes of Jacoby Brissett and Bryce Young included in that quartet. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

How to set Falcons vs. Rams NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on 'Monday Night Football.'

Mike McClure's optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Monday Night Football' include under-the-radar players that offer huge value.