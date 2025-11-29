Four games over the course of Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday will limit the NFL DFS main slate on FanDuel and DraftKings, but there are still plenty of big names to consider on Sunday. Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua and Trey McBride are some of the potentially high-scoring options for NFL DFS lineups. Points, however, could still be at a bit of a premium with week with weather potentially impacting a few games and six games with an over/under of 41.5 and no game with a total higher than 45.5 scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

How should all that factor into your NFL DFS picks this week, and who are the sleepers in the NFL DFS player pool that can help differentiate your lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.

SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2025 NFL Week 13 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups.

Top NFL Week 13 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ($8,700 on FanDuel, $8,300 on DraftKings), who takes on the New Orleans Saints. He's been one of the hottest players in the league recently, pilling up a whopping 390 scrimmage yards over the past two weeks. His 21 carries in Week 12 and 22 carries 11 were his two highest totals of the season, and he has remained a frequent target in the passing game as well. The Saints have given up the ninth-most rushing yards to opposing backs this season, making Achane a high-value play on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes building around Texans receiver Nico Collins at $6,700 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. He had a quieter 3-55 receiving line last week on just three targets. That appears to be an anomaly, however, since he was targeted a total of 36 times over the prior three games and put up a 23-303-1 combined receiving line during that span. DFS players can confidently add him on Sunday against a Colts secondary that ranks 23rd in Fantasy points given up to opposing receivers. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 13 NFL DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value?