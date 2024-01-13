The 2024 NFL Playoffs will get underway with a two-game slate on Saturday. The action kicks off with Browns vs. Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET and continues with Dolphins vs. Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa are two of the highest-priced players in the NFL DFS player pool, but with the weather forecast for Kansas City calling for single-digit temperatures, should you include either player in your NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks? Should you target high-end pass catchers like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Nico Collins? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Saturday on Super Wild Card Weekend on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1 and 13-227-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4), and Puka Nacua (9-164-1) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Saturday slate on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Wild Card Saturday

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He has bolstered NFL DFS lineups throughout the season, going over 100 receiving yards on eight separate occasions. Hill led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season, and ranked second in the league with 119 receptions. The 29-year-old will be making his first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium since being traded to Miami following the 2021 season.

"The weather will be a factor in Kansas City, but I still expect Tyreek Hill to be one of the most productive DFS options at wide receiver on Saturday. Hill is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and there's no doubt he'll want to put forth a strong effort in his return to Arrowhead Stadium. I expect Miami to make a concerted effort to get the ball in Hill's hands early and often. I ultimately see him ending up with double digit targets while going over 100 yards through the air," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two-time NFL MVP is coming off the least statistically productive season of his career, but Kaylor knows Mahomes has a history of putting his best foot forward during the postseason. In 14 career playoff games, Mahomes has thrown for 4,084 yards, 35 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

"Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense had their fair share of struggles during the regular season, but they essentially had an extra bye in Week 18 with most of their starters resting, and they already beat the Dolphins once this season. The weather in Kansas City will have an effect on this game, but I expect Mahomes to overcome that and throw for 250+ yards and at least two touchdown passes," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Super Wild Card Weekend

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL playoff DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.