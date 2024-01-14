The 2024 NFL playoff schedule rolls on with a two-game slate on Wild Card Sunday. The action kicks off with Packers vs. Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET and concludes with Rams vs. Lions at 8 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool features several of the top quarterback-wide receiver stacks in the NFL. Should Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb or Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown be a part of your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday on Super Wild Card Weekend on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Wild Card Sunday

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He anchored NFL DFS lineups throughout the regular season, notching 11 or more receptions in seven separate games. Lamb made a late season push at the the NFL receiving yards title, finishing second to only Tyreek Hill. The former Oklahoma standout did lead the league with 135 receptions and ranked third with 12 touchdown catches.

"CeeDee Lamb was nearly unstoppable in the Cowboys' final three games of the regular season, and I expect that to continue on Sunday. Lamb's rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott is undeniable, and head coach Mike McCarthy has made getting the ball into the 24-year-old's hands a priority since he took over play calling duties. I am projecting Lamb to see double digit target for the seventh straight game, and go over 100 receiving yards against Green Bay," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. The former No. 1 overall pick is facing his former team for just the second time since being traded to the Lions in 2021. Goff had an outstanding regular season for Detroit, throwing for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

"Jared Goff was one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and he played his best football at Ford Field. Tight end Sam LaPorta's status for Sunday is up in the air, but Goff still has plenty of elite weapons in his arsenal. I expect the 29-year-old to play well against his former team and be one of the most productive fantasy players on the Sunday slate," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Super Wild Card Weekend

