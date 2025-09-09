The Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers open the Week 2 NFL schedule on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The game features a loaded NFL DFS player pool, with some of the biggest names in the sport like Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin leading the way. Building successful NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks will require owners to find the right mix of high-priced players and low-cost values. Who are the top NFL DFS sleepers for TNF?

Finding undervalued players at a cheap price is still the key to building a winning NFL DFS strategy in Showdown contests -- especially with this matchup featuring so many big-name players. Should you target big names like Daniels, Love, or Jacobs for Thursday Night Football DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Thursday Night Football matchup of Packers vs. Commanders and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Thursday Night Football DFS picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New users can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5:

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, stacks for Commanders vs. Packers

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Packers vs. Commanders is Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback known for his exceptional athleticism and decision-making. He combines a quick release and sharp accuracy with the ability to extend plays using his legs, making him a constant threat both in and out of the pocket.

In 2024, Daniels finished with 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and nine interceptions, while also contributing 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. In the 2025 season opener against the New York Giants, Daniels completed 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown, maintaining a passer rating of 98.3. See who else to roster right here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers running back Josh Jacobs. The former Alabama standout is a power back with excellent vision and the ability to consistently gain tough yardage between the tackles. He combines straight-line speed with balance and durability, making him a reliable option in both short-yardage and open-field situations.

Jacobs had a stellar 2024 season, rushing for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns on 301 carries, which earned him his third Pro Bowl selection. In the 2025 season opener against the Detroit Lions, he continued his scoring streak with a touchdown, finishing with 66 yards on 19 carries. Over the course of his career, Jacobs has totaled 6,874 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here, and new users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Commanders

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Commanders vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from SportsLine's proven DFS expert who won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.