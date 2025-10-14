The Week 7 NFL schedule opens with an AFC North rivalry game with the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on 'Thursday Night Football.' Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium. The game features a loaded NFL DFS player pool, with some of the biggest names in the sport like Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown taking center stage. Finding undervalued players at a cheap price is still the key to building a winning NFL DFS strategy in Showdown contests -- especially with this matchup featuring so many big-name players, who will likely be popular NFL DFS picks.

Should you target potential DFS values like Jonnu Smith, Noah Fant, Calvin Austin III or Joe Flacco to pair with the bigger-name players for Thursday Night Football DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Thursday Night Football matchup of Steelers vs. Bengals and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Thursday Night Football DFS picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, stacks for Bengals vs. Steelers

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP has been efficient in his first season with the Steelers. Through six weeks, Rodgers has guided the Steelers to a 4-1 overall record, while throwing for 1,021 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions, which is good for a 105.4 passer rating.

Rodgers is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history, with over 63,973 career passing yards, more than 513 touchdown passes, and one of the highest career passer ratings of all-time. The former Cal standout is a 10-time Pro Bowler and owns a career touchdown:interception ratio of 4.4:1, which is a NFL record. See who else to roster right here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The four-time Pro Bowl selection continued to solidify his status as an elite receiver in 2024, hauling in 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns while capturing the NFL's receiving "Triple Crown." That season also earned him First-Team All-Pro honors and another Pro Bowl selection.

Through the early portion of the 2025 season, he's recorded 42 receptions for 468 yards and four touchdowns in six games, averaging about 11.1 yards per catch. In his first game with quarterback Joe Flacco, Chase caught 10 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Packers in Week 6. Over the course of his young career, Chase has already been selected to the Pro Bowl every season since entering the league and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups and stacks for Steelers vs. Bengals

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from SportsLine's proven DFS expert who won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.