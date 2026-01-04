The Week 18 NFL schedule and the regular season concludes on Sunday since there is no 'Monday Night Football' this week. It's the final opportunity to set NFL DFS lineups with a full player pool, and some of the big names available on the Week 18 'main slate' include Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Jonathan Taylor, CeeDee Lamb, Trey McBride and, perhaps for the last time ever, Travis Kelce. Some teams are resting starters, however, so it's important to study all the Week 18 matchups before locking in any NFL DFS picks.

Who can you count for NFL DFS picks in Week 18, and which sleepers could give your roster a huge edge? Before making any Sunday NFL DFS picks, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday main NFL DFS slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 18 Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Cowboys receiver George Pickens at $8,800 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings. The Cowboys are out of the postseason picture, so Dallas will be playing everyone as it looks to finish the season on a high note. Pickens, a pending free agent, has personal incentive to put up big numbers as well heading into contract negotiations. The Cowboys are facing the Giants, who have given up the 25th-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

He's also building around Falcons running back Bijan Robinson ($8,700 on DraftKings, $9,600 on FanDuel), who is coming off a massive Week 17 where he had more than 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. He takes on the Saints, who have given up the seventh-most rushing yards to opposing backs. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

How to set Week 18 Sunday NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.