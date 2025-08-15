Week 2 of the preseason NFL schedule kicks off on Friday, with a two-game slate starting with Titans vs. Falcons at 7 p.m. ET. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will not play for Atlanta, but rookie No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is expected to play for Tennessee. The second and final game of the day is Chiefs vs. Seahawks at 10 p.m. ET. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is unlikely to play for Kansas City, but his counterpart, Sam Darnold, is expected to see some playing time for Seattle. With a mix of of starters, backups and roster longshots playing in each game, it will be necessary to look deep into the NFL DFS player pool when building preseason NFL DFS lineups.

Should you target Ward or Darnold when making Friday NFL DFS picks? Or is there a better option at the quarterback position? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Friday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Anybody following his DFS picks over the last three seasons could have seen huge returns.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Friday

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Friday is Falcons quarterback Easton Stick. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will not be in action for Atlanta, and his top backup, Kirk Cousins, is also unlikely to play. Stick will have the chance to follow up his strong performance against the Detroit Lions last week and make a push towards sticking on the Falcons' Week 1 53-man roster.

Stick spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he saw minimal playing time behind Justin Herbert. The former North Dakota State standout has dual-threat ability and was nearly perfect in his first preseason appearance of the season. Stick completed 15 of 18 passes for 149 yards and one touchdowns against the Lions in Atlanta's preseason opener.

Part of Kaylor's Friday NFL DFS strategy includes Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton. The former Colorado State standout has been turning head in camp, and has elevated himself up to the point where he's been getting reps with Seattle's first-team offense. Horton had a massively productive college career, but his draft stock slipped when a knee injury ended his final collegiate season prematurely.

In his first preseason appearance, Horton led the Seahawks in receiving, catching three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. Horton was a fifth round pick in the 2025 Draft, and has a chance to solidify his spot in Seattle's offense with another strong performance on Friday night.

How to build Friday preseason NFL DFS lineups

