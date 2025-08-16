The Week 2 NFL preseason schedule for Saturday, August 16 is loaded with a massive 11-game slate, providing plenty of options for NFL DFS lineups. The slate gets underway with five games in the 1 p.m. ET window, led by Browns vs. Eagles where rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be making his preseason debut. Other notable matchups on Saturday include 49ers vs. Raiders in a matchup against former Bay Area rivals, and Jets vs. Giants in a cross-town rivalry showdown.

With so much uncertainty around playing time for established players during the preseason, it is imperative for NFL DFS players to dig deep into the NFL DFS player pool when building preseason NFL DFS lineups. Should you target Gabriel or fellow rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart on Saturday? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Saturday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Anybody following his DFS picks over the last three seasons could have seen huge returns.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Saturday's 2025 NFL preseason schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Saturday

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Saturday is Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The former Oregon standout will be making his preseason debut, and he should see extensive playing time on Saturday. With Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Picket and Joe Flacco unlikely to play, the door is open for Gabriel to elevate himself in the Browns' quarterback competition.

Gabriel has performed well during the offseason and training camp, and he has reportedly made a full recovery from a recent hamstring injury. The 24-year-old has a dual-threat skillset that will allow him to put constant pressure on the Eagles' defense. From a DFS perspective, Gabriel is one of the most intriguing quarterback options on the slate.

Another part of Kaylor's Saturday NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker. Fellow running backs Rachaad White (groin) and Bucky Irving (rest) are unlikely to see much playing time (if any at all), which could open the door for an increased workload for Tucker. The Buccaneers' opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, will likely be resting the bulk of the team's starting defense on Saturday.

Tucker has been one of the top performers in Tampa Bay's training camp thus far. He put together a strong performance in his first appearance of the preseason as well, rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

How to build Saturday preseason NFL DFS lineups

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Saturday.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.