The Week 2 NFL schedule rolls on with a two-game slate on Sunday, August 17. The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET to kick things off. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is expected to start for New Orleans, while Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is again expected to play on both sides of the ball. The action wraps up with a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears at 8 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not play on Sunday.

Should you target Shough or Hunter when making Sunday NFL DFS picks, or should you fade the rookies and look elsewhere?

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. Anybody following his DFS picks over the last three seasons could have seen huge returns.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Sunday's 2025 NFL preseason schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Sunday

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Sunday is Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The former North Carolina standout was selected second overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft and has appeared in 78 games with 57 starts. Trubisky's most notable season came in 2018 when he earned a Pro Bowl selection while leading the Bears to their first division title in nearly a decade.

For his career, Trubisky has thrown for 12,715 yards, 74 touchdowns, and 48 interceptions. He has also contributed on the ground with 1,174 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, while maintaining a career passer rating of 86.0. His experience and dual-threat ability make him a very intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

Part of Kaylor's Sunday NFL DFS strategy includes Bears tight end Colston Loveland. The former Michigan standout was taken with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he has been one of Chicago's top training camp performers. He likely won't see a ton of action on Sunday, but he does have the ability to make a significant fantasy impact in a short amount of time.

In three seasons at Michigan, Loveland totaled 117 catches for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning First-Team All‑Big Ten honors in 2023 and Second‑Team All‑American in 2024 while helping the Wolverines win two Big Ten championships and a national title. A highly refined route-runner with wide‑receiver agility, he set Michigan's single‑season tight end receptions record (56 in 2024). You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here, and new users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to build Sunday preseason NFL DFS lineups

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.