The Philadelphia Eagles paved the way for Jalen Hurts to take over as the full-time starter by trading Carson Wentz to the Colts this offseason. On Friday, Hurts will see extended action for the first time this preseason. Hurts is expected to play roughly a half against the Jets, along with many other Eagles starters. However, with the coaching staff likely advising him to be cautious and curtailing his impact as a runner, is he worthy of consideration for your NFL DFS lineups?

Patrick Mahomes, Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold are also expected to see a decent amount of playing time on Friday, while Jared Goff and Wentz are expected to sit. So which quarterbacks are worth your attention, and who else should you be targeting in the NFL DFS player pool at the other positions? Before locking in any 2021 NFL preseason DFS picks for Friday's slate, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Scott Engel.

Engel is a prime source to consult for DFS success. He's an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for 25 years.

He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and 10-time nominee. In 2020, Engel was a finalist for the FSWA Fantasy Football Writer of the Year Award, which he also won previously. His expertise allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

On Monday, Engel had Saints quarterback Jameis Winston as one of his top picks FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Winston went 9-of-10 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had Winston in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top Friday NFL DFS picks for Week 3

For 2021 NFL Preseason Week 3 on Friday, Engel is high on Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. at $6,000 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. First-round pick Najee Harris has looked the part of a No. 1 running back so far this preseason, but the Steelers have already announced that they'll have rest Harris against the Panthers on Friday.

That paves the way for Snell to see a lot of snaps and he should be eager to prove he can produce as he battles for regular-season playing time behind Harris with Jaylen Samuels and Anthony McFarland Jr. Snell has rushed for 794 yards and six touchdowns the last two seasons, and he hasn't taken a snap yet this preseason while battling an undisclosed injury.

Part of Engel's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets quarterback Zach Wilson ($6,000 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings). After two rather ho-hum years as the BYU starter, Wilson put in a lot of work to redefine his game entering the 2020 season and created a lot of buzz with his creativity as a passer.

Like Mahomes, Wilson can throw accurately on the move and from multiple arm angles, and completed an impressive 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions in his final season in Provo. That led to him being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he's impressed this preseason by completing 15-of-20 passes for 191 yards and two scores without an interception.

How to set Friday NFL DFS lineups for Week 3

