When the Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and promoted Antonio Pierce, the team had an initial spark with back-to-back wins. However, the Raiders (5-8) have lost three straight entering their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers to kick off the Week 15 NFL schedule. The Chargers (5-8) have lost four of their last five games and will be without quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) for the rest of the season. They'll also be without star receiver Keenan Allen (heel).

Quarterback Easton Stick, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, will make his first NFL start for the Chargers on Thursday Night Football. How should Stick controlling the offense affect how NFL DFS players view Los Angeles' offense when looking over the NFL DFS player pool? Which offense should you favor when forming an NFL DFS strategy and is this a week where there's value in adding a D/ST into NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Chargers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Raiders receiver Davante Adams. He's been the most popular target of quarterback Aidan O'Connell. In fact, he has double-digit targets in three of his last five games, hauling in 27 passes over that time frame.

Adams has topped 80 yards in two of the last four games and has arguably the highest floor of any player in the TNF NFL DFS player pool. His 76 catches this season are 14th-most in the league, while his 128 targets rank eighth. In a game without receiver Keenan Allen (heel), Adams is the pass-catcher to own in NFL DFS lineups for Raiders vs. Chargers.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The 25-year-old took over for Jimmy Garoppolo and has thrown for at least 200 yards in three of his five games since. He's coming off a rough performance after throwing for 171 yards and an interception in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings last week, but he averaged 259.5 passing yards per game in his two prior contests to last week.

O'Connell, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has significantly more playing experience than Chargers quarterback Easton Stick, who is starting his first game despite being selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Raiders offense should have more continuity with each other since O'Connell has started six games this season and the Chargers' passing defense has struggled this year. Los Angeles is allowing the fourth-most passing yards (261.9 yards per game) this season. In what may be a low-scoring contest, O'Connell has arguably one of the highest floors in this matchup. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

