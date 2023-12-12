Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand last week and reports indicate the Chargers' big-armed quarterback will likely sit as the Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. This will drastically alter the appeal of popular NFL DFS picks such as Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. How confident can daily Fantasy football players be in Easton Stick, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, who completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards in a 24-7 loss to the Broncos following Herbert's injury?

Last week was Stick's first appearance of the season and he entered throwing only one NFL pass over his career. The 28-year-old doesn't have much time to prepare for the Raiders, who are allowing 207.7 passing yards per game, the 11th-fewest this year. Would a better NFL DFS strategy include rostering Raiders players when making NFL DFS picks? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Chargers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. The six-time Pro Bowler is on pace for his fifth 1,000-yard season over his last seven seasons and he's recorded at least 997 yards in seven of his last eight seasons. Even with the Raiders being shut last week, Adams still had seven receptions for 53 yards and generated 10 targets. Adams averaged 80.3 receiving yards per game in his previous three contests entering last week and has at least five receptions in each of the last four games.

The Chargers have allowed at least 60 yards to the opposing team's WR1 over the past two weeks in Courtland Sutton (Broncos) and DeVante Parker (Patriots). Adams has a far superior resume than those two over their NFL careers, which puts Adams in a prime position to perform on TNF in a game with many question marks on the Chargers side due to Herbert's injury.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who threw for 171 yards with an interception in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings last week. But before last week, O'Connell averaged 259.5 passing yards over his last two starts and is likely the more reliable quarterbacking option for NFL DFS lineups. He's reached at least 200 passing yards in three of his five games since taking over as the full-time starting quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Chargers are allowing the fourth-most passing yards (261.9 yards per game) in the NFL this season. O'Connell completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards with a rushing touchdown in his first start of the season against the Chargers on October 1. Adams had 75 yards in that 24-17 loss against the Chargers, making the two an appealing NFL DFS stack yet again for NFL DFS lineups in what's surprisingly become the more reliable offense in this matchup after Herbert's injury. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Raiders

