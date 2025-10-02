The Week 5 NFL schedule kicks off with a 'Thursday Night Football' showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Both teams feature a mix of proven star power and young talent. San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey and the Rams' Puka Nacua headline the NFL DFS player pool and can be rostered together in showdown DFS contests. Other players that will be popular NFL DFS picks include Mac Jones, Matthew Stafford, and Kyren Williams. Meanwhile potential NFL DFS values include Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson and Marquez-Valdes Scantling.

How should they play into your NFL DFS strategy for 49ers vs. Rams, and which other daily Fantasy picks should be in your NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Play at Underdog Fantasy and get $100 in site credits after making a $5 wager.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New players can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5:

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for TNF is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The former Stanford standout's 2024 season was hampered by injuries, limiting him to just four games in which he logged 50 carries for 202 rushing yards (4.0 average) and added 15 receptions for 146 receiving yards, but he did not score any touchdowns. In 2025 so far, across three games he's totaled 52 carries for 176 yards (a 3.4-yard average) and 25 catches for 213 yards, managing to find the end zone once as a receiver.

Over his career, McCaffrey has been widely recognized for his versatility and production: he's amassed over 6,500 rushing yards, 4,600 receiving yards, and more than 80 total touchdowns, while earning multiple Pro Bowl nods and winning the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. When healthy, he's easily one of the most complete backs in the league, blending elite pass-catching skills with power and elusiveness out of the backfield. See who else to roster here.

Play at Underdog Fantasy and get $100 in site credits after making a $5 wager.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. The former BYU standout has quickly emerged as one of the NFL's most dangerous weapons at wide receiver. In 2024, despite missing time to injury, he still hauled in 79 receptions for 990 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 12.5 yards per catch.

In 2025, Nacua leads league with 29 catches for 333 yards and one touchdown. For his career, Nacua has earned significant accolades, including a Pro Bowl selection and Second-Team All-Pro honors in his rookie season, as well as setting NFL rookie records for receptions and receiving yardage. He's become known for his route-running precision and yards after catch ability. See who else to roster here.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 49ers vs. Rams

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.