Top-10 scoring offenses meet on 'Sunday Night Football' when the Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET. It should be a fertile setting for offense with Los Angeles averaging 27.2 points per game, while Tampa Bay averages 25.2 points. The NFL DFS player pool for this showdown slate includes big names like Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka.

Injuries are a factor, especially for Tampa Bay, with Mike Evans (collarbone) and Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) both out, and Chris Godwin (fibula) listed as questionable. How should that impact your NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Rams, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Sunday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Sunday Night Football' is Rams receiver Puka Nacua. One of the top receivers in the league, the third-year pro out of BYU has put together a 73-850-4 receiving line thus far despite missing a game due to injury. He's found the end zone in four of his past six games, and the Rams added a new wrinkle last week as he took two carries as well. The Bucs rank 21st in Fantasy points given up to opposing receivers, setting up a golden opportunity for Nacua to return value in this spot. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

Another one of McClure's NFL DFS picks is Bucs tight end Cade Otton. He had a quiet day last week against the Bills, but he's just two weeks removed from a big 9-82 day against the Patriots. He hasn't been targeted less than five times in his past six games, and with Mike Evans still on injured reserve, Otton will likely continue to be a big target that Mayfield can lean on. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Buccaneers vs. Rams

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on 'Sunday Night Football'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.