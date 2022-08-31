In recent years, the Buffalo Bills have been on the shortlist of AFC Super Bowl contenders, but heading into this season, they are the 6-1 preseason favorites to win it all on Caesars Sportsbook. They get an early chance to prove they have what it takes against last season's champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in the 2022 NFC Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. Both teams are full of star players, but which ones are most likely to step up for NFL DFS lineups in the first NFL DFS tournaments of the regular season?

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has Cooper Kupp to throw to again this year, but he'll have to get it to him quickly with former teammate Von Miller now on the Bills' defensive front. Allen Robinson will make his debut in the NFL DFS player pool for the Rams, and could be due for a strong showing since Buffalo is sure to prioritize Kupp on defense. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Bills

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie. McKenzie has been a role player for the Bills since being claimed off waivers in 2018, catching 95 passes for 893 yards and seven touchdowns in 53 games with Buffalo.

However, his stock is on the rise with the Bills allowing starting slot receiver Cole Beasley to walk in free agency. Beasley caught 82 passes in each of his final two seasons with the Bills and McKenzie appears to be in line to start in the slot with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis on the outside. McKenzie has impressive short-area quickness and has also rushed for three touchdowns in his career. He could be a low-cost, high-upside option for Bills vs. Rams DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He has been the top overall Fantasy quarterback option in just about every format due to his growth as a passer and effectiveness as a runner. The Rams were middle-of-the-pack last season in rushing yards allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but were tied with five other teams for the second-most rushing touchdowns allowed to the position with four.

The Bills have a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey after Brian Daboll moved on to become the New York Giants head coach. Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie take over for Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley at receiver, so there may be a couple of breakdowns, which is more than likely to end up in more scramble yardage for Allen after he was only sacked 26 times last year. Allen will be motivated to show he is a championship-caliber quarterback in the first nationally-televised game of the season.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Rams

