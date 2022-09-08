Two of the league's most exciting wide receivers will be on full display when Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams square off against Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. These two Super Bowl contenders have lofty expectations heading into the 2022 NFL season and will pose plenty of tough decisions when setting your NFL DFS lineups. With a limited number of players to choose from in the Bills vs. Rams DFS player pool, knowing which NFL DFS matchups to exploit could prove to be extremely lucrative. Should your NFL DFS strategy include rostering Kupp, who led receivers in all major categories, including receptions, yards and targets last season? Should you instead build your NFL DFS lineups around Diggs, who recorded 103 receptions for 1,225 yards in 2021? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Opening Kickoff Game and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Bills

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. Last season, the Bills gave up the fewest yards, touchdowns and Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, and that would be a concern for anyone other than Kupp. The only spot where Buffalo wasn't tops in the NFL against the pass was yards per completion, where the Bills finished at 10.2, sixth-best among all teams.

Last season, Kupp finished with 13.4 yards per catch, which was 36th in the league, but that average may have been lower due to the sheer volume of passes that went his way. Kupp averaged 6.2 yards after the catch last season, and that could end up being the difference on Thursday against a smothering Bills defense. The NFL Kickoff Game 2022 is a chance for both teams to make an early statement, and star players are the ones that often show up biggest in those scenarios, which makes Kupp the most attractive option from the Rams' cast of playmakers.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo's signal-caller has been extremely consistent over the past two seasons. In fact, Allen has consecutive years of at least 4,400 passing yards and 36 touchdowns, and he has at least 420 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in every year of his career.

In addition, 10 of the 11 projected starters for Buffalo's offense are returning players from last year, so the continuity should lead to big numbers for Allen. His ability to impact the game in a variety of ways is one of the main reasons why McClure is so high on Allen against the Rams on Thursday night. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Rams

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the NFL Kickoff Game 2022? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2 million in winnings, and find out.