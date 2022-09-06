Early in the season, NFL teams are still working out the kinks, but sometimes breakdowns on the field can result in big offensive plays. The potential for that is especially high in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, making for plenty of tough decisions for your NFL DFS lineups. This year's season-opener features a premier matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, but which players from each team should you consider for your NFL DFS stacks? With so many playmakers on the field for both teams, there are plenty of talented options in the NFL DFS player pool. Which players are best suited to pick up Fantasy points from their NFL DFS matchups? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Opening Kickoff Game and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Bills

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. Last season, he ran 87.5 percent of his routes out of the slot, and strong slot receivers were able to find success against Buffalo last year. Chris Godwin caught 10 passes for 105 yards in Tampa Bay's 33-27 win over the Bills in Week 14. Mecole Hardman had nine receptions for 76 yards against Buffalo in Week 5.

Kupp's talent supersedes the qualifier of calling him as a slot receiver, and Buffalo is likely to have Taron Johnson or Dane Jackson watching him depending on which side he lines up on. Against a team that Los Angeles could see again should it return to the Super Bowl, Kupp should be the player the Rams use to try to send a message. This is the game that both teams have spent the most time planning for throughout the preseason, so a star player like Kupp should be the focal point of the Rams' offensive attack on Thursday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Last season, the Rams only gave up 292 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, but that came on 58 attempts, which comes out to a healthy 5.03 yards per carry. Included in that were four rushing touchdowns, which was tied with five other teams for third-most in the league.

For as good as the Rams' defense is, it only had a 22.8 percent pressure rate on opposing passers and a 10.5 percent hurry rate. Buffalo's offensive line also had a 4.5 percent adjusted sack rate last season, the second-best mark in the league. The Rams have a strong defensive secondary, but Allen should have enough time to choose whether to run the ball or throw it on Thursday, all of which is a favorable scenario for Fantasy players that put him in their Rams vs. Bills DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Rams

