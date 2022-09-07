On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will try to give NFL fans a fitting encore to last year's season-opening showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Last year, Dallas receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb combined for 20 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Which wide receivers will step up this season to deliver similar performances for your NFL DFS lineups in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game? There are several NFL stacks to consider in the NFL DFS player pool, but finding the right combination of NFL DFS matchups can be the difference between winning and falling behind in tournaments. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. Last season, the Bills gave up the fewest yards, touchdowns and Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, and that would be a concern for anyone other than Kupp. The only spot where Buffalo wasn't tops in the NFL against the pass was yards per completion, where the Bills finished at 10.2, sixth-best among all teams.

Last season, Kupp finished with 13.4 yards per catch, which was 36th in the league, but that average may have been lower due to the sheer volume of passes that went his way. Kupp averaged 6.2 yards after the catch last season, and that could end up being the difference on Thursday against a smothering Bills defense. The NFL Kickoff Game 2022 is a chance for both teams to make an early statement, and star players are the ones that often show up biggest in those scenarios, which makes Kupp the most attractive option from the Rams' cast of playmakers.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Last season, the Rams only gave up 292 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, but that came on 58 attempts, which comes out to a healthy 5.03 yards per carry. Included in that were four rushing touchdowns, which was tied with five other teams for third-most in the league.

For as good as the Rams' defense is, it only had a 22.8 percent pressure rate on opposing passers and a 10.5 percent hurry rate. Buffalo's offensive line also had a 4.5 percent adjusted sack rate last season, the second-best mark in the league. The Rams have a strong defensive secondary, but Allen should have enough time to choose whether to run the ball or throw it on Thursday, all of which is a favorable scenario for Fantasy players that put him in their Rams vs. Bills DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

