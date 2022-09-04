After an eventful offseason filled with free agent moves and high-profile draft picks, the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game takes place on Thursday, September 8 between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The game features two of the league's top quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford, making for plenty of tough decisions for your NFL DFS lineups. Allen finished as the top Fantasy quarterback in the NFL last season, but should he be among your NFL DFS picks? Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers, and Devin Singletary will also be part of the Rams vs. Bills DFS player pool. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Bills

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. He is likely to primarily handle the slot receiver role that Cole Beasley left behind, and if he can match Beasley's level of production, he'll be a solid addition to NFL DFS lineups. The first team the Rams faced that featured a legitimate three-wide receiver attack last season was Tampa Bay, and Chris Godwin hauled in six receptions for 74 yards in Week 3.

Christian Kirk turned three receptions into 86 yards in Arizona's first meeting with Los Angeles as well, so slot receivers are capable of putting up yards on the Rams. McKenzie hasn't had more than 39 targets in a season to this point in his career, so his opportunity this year figures to be the best he's had in his five seasons thus far.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The dual-threat QB has led all players in points on FanDuel the last two seasons, while finishing first (2020) and second (2021) in points on DraftKings. But Allen's ceiling isn't the only reason why McClure likes him since the Bills' star also has a floor as high as any quarterback.

Allen only had one dud game last year, which was a mid-season loss to the Jaguars. His ability as both a passer and runner gives him multiple avenues to produce Fantasy points, and he really showed off his legs down the stretch of last year. Over his last seven regular-season plus playoff games, Allen averaged 67.9 rushing yards and scored two TDs. With Aaron Donald likely collapsing the pocket on Thursday, those wheels will come in handy for the Bills and for NFL DFS lineups.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Rams

