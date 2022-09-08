The Los Angeles Rams have never had a losing record at any point during head coach Sean McVay's tenure, but that streak will be put to the test when the defending champions host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. Los Angeles will unveil its Super Bowl banner from last season before facing this year's Super Bowl favorite, setting up plenty of potential winning NFL DFS lineups. Buffalo boasts possibly the top quarterback in the NFL in Josh Allen, while Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp is coming off a historic campaign. There are also defensive stars on both rosters, potentially making NFL DFS picks a challenge without a little NFL DFS advice. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Opening Kickoff Game and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Bills

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. He had one of the best offensive seasons in league history last year, leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Kupp added a cherry on top when he had eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati en route to a Super Bowl MVP.

He signed a three-year, $80 million contract extension with the Rams in the offseason, so they will be happy to target him at a high rate in the NFL Kickoff Game 2021. Buffalo might have a better offense than Los Angeles, but those Fantasy points are spread around to multiple players. Kupp has less competition for targets within his offense, particularly after Robert Woods was dealt to Tennessee in the offseason.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo's signal-caller has been extremely consistent over the past two seasons. In fact, Allen has consecutive years of at least 4,400 passing yards and 36 touchdowns, and he has at least 420 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in every year of his career.

In addition, 10 of the 11 projected starters for Buffalo's offense are returning players from last year, so the continuity should lead to big numbers for Allen. His ability to impact the game in a variety of ways is one of the main reasons why McClure is so high on Allen against the Rams on Thursday night. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Rams

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the NFL Kickoff Game 2022? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2 million in winnings, and find out.