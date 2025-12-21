The Baltimore Ravens host the New England Patriots in the Week 16 edition of 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET. New England ranks seventh in the NFL in scoring offense at 27.3 points per game, while Baltimore is 14th at 23.9 points. It's a loaded NFL DFS player pool with names like Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs, Derrick Henry and TreVeyon Henderson to choose from.

How should you build your NFL DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football,' and which sleepers should factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Before making any Patriots vs. Ravens DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings for 'Sunday Night Football,' be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 'Sunday Night Football' DFS slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Patriots

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Sunday Night Football' is Henry. The 31-year-old is showing no signs of wearing down this season as he's coming off an extremely efficient day against the Bengals last week, rushing for 100 yards on just 11 carries. The 9.1 yards-per-carry average was his second highest of the season. The Pats have a much tougher run defense, but Henry has already scored this season against tough rushing defenses like the Lions and Texans, so you can confidently put him in your NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

McClure is also building his 'Sunday Night Football' NFL DFS strategy around Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews. While New England's defense has been strong overall, one area it has struggled in is defending opposing tight ends, giving up the 25th-most points to that position. Andrews has seen at least five targets in four of his past six games, and as a bonus, he's been used in the run game occasionally this season, taking nine carries and scoring once on the ground. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Patriots vs. Ravens DFS lineups

