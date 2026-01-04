The Baltimore Ravens travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 18 edition of 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET. Daily Fantasy players should have no concerns about motivation in this one as both teams are win-and-in as they compete for the AFC North title. The NFL DFS players pool for this matchup also got a boost as Lamar Jackson (back) returned to practice this week and is set to play, joining other big names like Derrick Henry, Aaron Rodgers and Jaylen Warren in this matchup. Potential sleepers include Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith.

How should you build your NFL DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football,' and which sleepers should factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Before making any Steelers vs. Ravens NFL DFS picks, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

You can also bet props like Warren as an anytime TD scorer (+185) using the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 'Sunday Night Football' DFS slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Sunday Night Football' is Henry. With their season already hanging in the balance in Week 17, the Ravens handed it to Henry a whopping 36 times. He turned that into 216 yards and four scores. Jackson's return will likely eat into that usage a bit, but Henry very well could see 30-plus touches in this winner-take-all matchup, so he's worth the investment in the single-game format. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

McClure is also building his 'Sunday Night Football' NFL DFS strategy around Pittsburgh running back Kenneth Gainwell. With DK Metcalf (suspension) out, Pittsburgh needs to find targets in the passing game, and that's where Gainwell has excelled. He's the sixth-most targeted back in the NFL this season with 76 total, and he's caught 65 of those for 422 yards and three scores. Add in his 527 rushing yards and he's approaching 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the season. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

How to set Ravens vs. Steelers NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on 'Sunday Night Football'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.