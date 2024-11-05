Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are top-five quarterbacks in Fantasy football 2024, but they've gotten there in vastly different ways. Jackson is a dual-threat with the ability to boost NFL DFS lineups with his legs. Burrow is a traditional pocket passer and has the WR1 in Fantasy football this season, Ja'Marr Chase. Jackson, Burrow and Chase could be popular selections for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Bengals.

Bengals WR2 Tee Higgins missed last week with a quad injury. Tight end Mike Gesicki had five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns as eight different Bengals caught passes, so who should daily Fantasy football players target from deeper in the TNF NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The 24-year-old is the WR1 in Fantasy football this season as he's second in the NFL in receiving yards (717) and tied for third in receptions (55). He leads the league in receiving touchdowns (seven) with at least one score in five of his last seven games. Chase entered last week with a touchdown reception in back-to-back games before being held to seven receptions for 43 yards in a 41-24 victory over the Raiders. Although Chase averaged just 6.1 yards per reception, he led the team in catches (seven) and targets (11).

Chase has more than 1,000 yards in each of his previous three seasons and he's on pace to easily eclipse the 1,000-yard mark again this year. He remains Joe Burrow's clear top option in the passing game with 25 more receptions, 34 more targets and 364 more receiving yards than any other player. He has more than doubled Mike Gesicki's 353 receiving yards and his receptions and targets are nearly double the next-highest Bengals player.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Few kickers can alter a game quite like Tucker, who has made 15 of 19 field goals and all 34 of his PATs this season. He's made 10 of 11 field-goal attempts over the last five weeks with multiple field goals made in four of those contests.

The Ravens defeated the Bengals, 41-38, in overtime in their first meeting of the season as Tucker made a 24-yard field goal in overtime to secure the victory. He was crucial in sending the game into overtime as well, driving a 56-yard field goal with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter. There's seemingly no kick out of Tucker's range and even though he's a kicker, he remains one of the most important players to the Ravens' scoring success. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Ravens

