Week 10 Thursday Night Football features an AFC North showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool includes stars like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, so who should daily Fantasy football players include in their NFL DFS picks? Henry is the RB1 in Fantasy football 2024 and has already rushed for more than 1,000 yards (1,052) over nine games, so he could be a popular option for TNF NFL DFS lineups.

Ravens backup running back Justice Hill has more than 40 receiving yards in two of his last three games. Could he be one of the NFL DFS sleepers to allow flexibility to spend on star quarterbacks and receivers from the NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The 24-year-old is the WR1 in Fantasy football this season as he's second in the NFL in receiving yards (717) and tied for third in receptions (55). He leads the league in receiving touchdowns (seven) with at least one score in five of his last seven games. Chase entered last week with a touchdown reception in back-to-back games before being held to seven receptions for 43 yards in a 41-24 victory over the Raiders. Although Chase averaged just 6.1 yards per reception, he led the team in catches (seven) and targets (11).

Chase has more than 1,000 yards in each of his previous three seasons and he's on pace to easily eclipse the 1,000-yard mark again this year. He remains Joe Burrow's clear top option in the passing game with 25 more receptions, 34 more targets and 364 more receiving yards than any other player. He has more than doubled Mike Gesicki's 353 receiving yards and his receptions and targets are nearly double the next-highest Bengals player.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The reigning NFL MVP has thrown multiple touchdown passes in each of his last three games against the Bengals, including 348 yards and four touchdowns in their first matchup this year. Jackson added 55 rushing yards as he has more than 50 rushing yards in each of those last three matchups as well. Even though he doesn't run as much as he used to, Jackson has been aggressive on the ground throughout his career against Cincinnati and McClure expects more of that on Thursday.

The Ravens traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson last week. The 28-year-old only played 30% of snaps last week but now that he's been in Baltimore for more than a full week, he could be significantly more involved in the offense. Giving Jackson another threat is the last thing opposing defensive coordinators hoped for and McClure expects that to give Jackson a boost for TNF NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Ravens

