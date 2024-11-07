The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals in an important AFC North showdown on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 10 NFL schedule. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson will face Bengals star Joe Burrow for the second time this season, providing two elite options atop the NFL DFS player pool. Baltimore came away with a 41-38 win in overtime when these teams met last month, as Jackson and Burrow combined for nine touchdown passes. Which quarterback should you prioritize in your Ravens vs. Bengals NFL DFS lineups?

Baltimore running back Derrick Henry could be another popular addition to NFL DFS strategies since he has 1,052 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Henry has gone over 100 rushing yards in five of his last seven games, but he is also significantly more expensive than Bengals running back Chase Brown. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Using a kicker in NFL DFS picks is often thought of as a budget-friendly, high-floor option without much upside. But Tucker is the exception to that rule. He's arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history with the best field-goal percentage of all-time (89.7%) and he's led the NFL in made field goals three times over his career.

Tucker was crucial in the Ravens' 41-38 victory over the Bengals in Week 5. Before making the winning 24-yard chip shot field goal in overtime, he drilled a 56-yard kick with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Tucker has made multiple field goals in four of his last five games, making 10 of 11 kicks (90.9%) over that span. The 34-year-old is the rare high-floor and high-ceiling kicker for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The reigning MVP is on pace to win the award again this season, entering Week 10 with 2,379 passing yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 505 rushing yards and two more scores. He has finished with at least 280 passing yards in five straight games, racking up 15 passing touchdowns during that stretch.

Jackson has not posted less than 22 DraftKings Fantasy points in a game since Week 2, so he has an elite floor to go along with his high ceiling. He is facing a Cincinnati defense that has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Jackson torched Cincinnati earlier this season, finishing with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Ravens

