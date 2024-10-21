The Week 7 NFL DFS player pool for Monday Night Football is one to savor since it's the last of the season that will consist of multiple games. The final two-game MNF slate of 2024 will feature the Harbaughs as John and the Ravens visit the Buccaneers, while Jim and the Chargers will visit the Cardinals. However, coaches won't be found in your NFL DFS lineups, as instead, players like Lamar Jackson, Mike Evans, Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray will be popular daily Fantasy football picks, and also expensive ones. Even the managers most skillful in NFL DFS contests would struggle to fit all of these players under the NFL DFS salary cap on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, so bargain shopping is a must.

Rookie Kimani Vidal of L.A. could be an option as in his pro debut last week, and while filling in for Gus Edwards (ankle, IR), Vidal had 51 total yards and a score. Could he exploit Arizona's 27th-ranked defense this week?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Buccaneers vs. Ravens and Chargers vs. Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Buccaneers, Cardinals vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($8,000 on DraftKings, $9,400 on FanDuel). The two-time MVP leads all quarterbacks in Fantasy points, no doubt boosted by coming off back-to-back games with 300-plus passing yards, 40-plus rushing yards and five combined passing touchdowns. Awaiting him on Monday night is a defense whose weaknesses play into Jackson's strengths.

Not only have the Bucs allowed the fourth-most passing yards this season, but they've been gashed on the ground by mobile quarterbacks as well. Tampa has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards to opposing signal callers, and it's even worse at keeping them out of the end zone. The Bucs have given up an NFL-high four rushing scores to opposing quarterbacks, which is just as many as they've allowed to running backs. Jackson should continue building his resume for a third MVP award on Monday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin ($7,400 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel). In his eighth year, Godwin is having a career season as he leads the NFL in both receptions (43) and receiving touchdowns (five). Last week he posted a stat line of 11-125-2 as the highest-scoring receiver in both standard and PPR leagues.

The wideout now ranks third in the NFL with 511 receiving yards, and he provides a high Fantasy floor for NFL DFS lineups. Godwin has at least 51 receiving yards in each of his last 11 games. He should feast off the Ravens defense because just about every receiver has taken advantage of Baltimore. No team has allowed more Fantasy points to opposing receivers than Baltimore has, including giving up the most touchdowns to the position and the second-most receiving yards. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.