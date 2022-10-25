The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been flailing and may have bottomed-out after an abysmal performance in a 21-3 loss to the rudderless Carolina Panthers. However, their offense is still filled with recognizable names like Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin. Is it time to bet on those big names to bounce back for your NFL DFS lineups on a short week? The Buccaneers will host Baltimore on Thursday Night Football, and the Ravens have hopscotched between wins and losses all season. Running back Gus Edwards scored twice in his return last week and could be a prime choice in the NFL DFS player pool once again. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday night is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. After a fast start to the season, Jackson has cooled off, but he has still been running the ball effectively. Last week against Cleveland, he threw just 16 passes and finished with just 120 yards through the air, but he also ran ten times for 59 yards.

Overall, Jackson has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,397 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has the longest run by any player this season, a 79-yard touchdown against the Dolphins in Week 2. Although his numbers have slid over the past few weeks, he has faced the lowest pressure rate from opposing defensive fronts (17.9 percent) this season since 2019.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. In Week 7, Andrews had a season-low two targets, but he is the second-most targeted player at his position this season with 59 looks. Andrews also leads the Ravens in receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (five).

This season, Tampa Bay has given up the 11th-most yards to opposing tight ends at 372 and the 10th-most targets (36). Last week against a talent-strapped Carolina side, the Buccaneers let Tommy Tremble's only reception go for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' win. The two targets that Andrews saw last week were his fewest since his rookie season, but he played on 88 percent of the offensive snaps and is sure to see positive regression swing back the other direction on Thursday. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Buccaneers vs. Ravens

