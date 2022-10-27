The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in desperate need of a victory when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Tampa Bay has dropped four of its last five games, including a 21-3 loss at Carolina last week. Veteran quarterback Tom Brady threw for 290 yards, but he averaged just 5.9 yards per completion. Should you include Brady in your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks? The other quarterback in the Ravens vs. Buccaneers NFL DFS player pool, Lamar Jackson, has thrown for nearly 1,400 yards and rushed for 510 more this season, making him an early MVP candidate. Can Jackson sustain that success and play a key role in NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Ravens vs. Buccaneers and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday night is Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. He had not been targeted more than 10 times in a game this season prior to last week, but he racked up 15 from Brady against the Panthers. He hauled in nine of those targets for 96 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per reception. Evans also dropped a long touchdown pass in the loss, so he could have had an even bigger day.

Brady and Evans are as motivated as any duo right now, which creates additional value on Evans in this matchup. He is facing a shaky Baltimore pass defense that ranks No. 26, allowing 261.3 passing yards per game. McClure expects Evans to be targeted at a high rate again on Thursday night, making him a wide receiver to include in your Buccaneers vs. Ravens DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP hasn't been able to replicate the success he had during that MVP season as a passer over the last three years, but he continues to provide enough production through the air to be of daily Fantasy football value because of his rushing upside.

Jackson leads the Ravens with 510 rushing yards and is averaging an NFL-leading 7.7 yards per carry. He's had at least 58 yards on the ground the last six games and now that he has running back Gus Edwards back to shoulder some of the work between the tackles, expect Greg Roman to use that threat to get Jackson isolated on the outside against edge defenders. The Buccaneers have given up at least 150 rushing yards in three of their last four games and Jackson looks like a strong value on Thursday. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Buccaneers vs. Ravens

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.