The Harbaugh Bowl between Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh caps off the Week 12 NFL schedule on Monday Night Football. This is the third meeting between the two brothers, with John winning the first two, most notably defeating Jim Harbaugh's 49ers, 34-31, in Super Bowl 47. Both teams have appealing options in the NFL DFS player pool, including Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and J.K. Dobbins. Should you include either Lamar Jackson or Justin Herbert in NFL DFS lineups, or even find a way to roster both and fill NFL DFS picks with cheaper NFL DFS sleeper picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Ravens vs. Chargers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston. The second-year receiver has emerged as a reliable option for Justin Herbert in the passing attack as Johnston has a touchdown in each of the last three games. Although he only had two receptions last week, Johnston generated eight targets and finished with 48 yards and a score, two weeks after having four receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers love to run the ball nearly as much as any team in the league with the sixth-highest rush percentage (48.8%). But the way to attack the Baltimore defense is through the air and a coach like Jim Harbaugh knows that and will likely develop his game plan that way. The Ravens are allowing the fewest yards per rush and second fewest rushing yards per game this season but are allowing the most passing yards (284.5 per game) this year. With Johnston emerging as one of Herbert's most reliable options, he's a strong play for McClure in MNF NFL DFS lineups. See who else to target here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers tight end Will Dissly. This is Dissly's seventh season in the NFL, but he has already outperformed his previous six campaigns in Seattle. He has been a reliable safety valve for quarterback Justin Herbert, catching 37 passes on 48 targets for 352 yards and a touchdown.

Dissly has been targeted at least six times in four of his last five games, finishing with 80 yards and his first touchdown of the season last week against Cincinnati. He is facing a Baltimore defense that has struggled to defend opposing tight ends this season, and the Ravens could be without linebacker Roquan Smith (questionable, hamstring). Dissly is a cheap way to add value to your NFL DFS lineups on Sunday night. See who else McClure likes right here.

