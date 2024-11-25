The Week 12 NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. Brothers John and Jim Harbaugh will square off as the head coaches for the first time since Super Bowl 47. The Ravens have one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL, but that has not stopped wide receiver Zay Flowers from being a key addition to NFL DFS lineups throughout the season. Flowers ranks in the top five in receiving yards this season, despite being one of the hot-and-cold NFL DFS picks. He has been held under 40 receiving yards in two straight games after going over 110 receiving yards in his previous two games.

How should you approach Flowers and the other stars with your NFL DFS strategy for MNF? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Ravens vs. Chargers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 27-year-old is coming off his worst daily Fantasy performance of the season in last week's loss to Pittsburgh, but he is still having an MVP-caliber campaign. Jackson has 2,876 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns while rushing for 584 yards and two scores.

He is facing a Chargers defense that ranks No. 18 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this season after giving up 29 Fantasy points to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last week. They have also allowed the ninth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this year, making this a strong matchup for Jackson. He is an expensive addition to DFS lineups, but McClure thinks he is worth the price. See who else to target here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers tight end Will Dissly. This is Dissly's seventh season in the NFL, but he has already outperformed his previous six campaigns in Seattle. He has been a reliable safety valve for quarterback Justin Herbert, catching 37 passes on 48 targets for 352 yards and a touchdown.

Dissly has been targeted at least six times in four of his last five games, finishing with 80 yards and his first touchdown of the season last week against Cincinnati. He is facing a Baltimore defense that has struggled to defend opposing tight ends this season, and the Ravens could be without linebacker Roquan Smith (questionable, hamstring). Dissly is a cheap way to add value to your NFL DFS lineups on Sunday night. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Ravens

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.