Marquise Brown's career high 147 receiving yards came in his first NFL game in 2019. That game took place in Miami, where Brown is from, and he'll return home on Thursday Night Football when the Dolphins host the Ravens. Coming off 116 yards and a career-high nine receptions in Week 9, Brown will be a coveted option for NFL DFS lineups. He'll also catch passes from another South Florida native, Lamar Jackson, who could be among the top NFL DFS picks.

Outside of Jackson and Brown, who else from Baltimore's NFL DFS player pool is worth considering for Ravens vs. Dolphins? Baltimore has had a revolving door at the running back position, so knowing who to slot in your lineups will go a long way to finding success in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Dolphins

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP had another banner game in Week 9, as he passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 120 yards. It marked just the second time in his career that Jackson threw for three scores while also rushing for at least 100 yards.

Jackson has faced the Dolphins once before and he had the best performance of his NFL career. In 2019, he posted a perfect passer rating while throwing for a career-high five touchdowns against Miami. Five defensive starters from Miami in that game are still with the team, as is most of the coaching staff. This year, the Dolphins have allowed the most passing yards and the third-most passing touchdowns, so Jackson is in store for another huge game.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, who tied a career-high last week with 83 receiving yards on eight receptions. Over the last four weeks, Waddle has posted the three best receiving games of his career with 70 yards in Week 6 and 83 yards in Week 7 and Week 9.

Waddle has a strong chance of setting new career-highs on Thursday Night Football against a Ravens team that struggles defending the pass. Baltimore ranks 31st in passing yards allowed, as the loss of All-Pro CB Marcus Peters is affecting the team. Baltimore allowed receiving touchdowns to both Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen last week and over 200 yards to Ja'Marr Chase the week before.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Ravens

