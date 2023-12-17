The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) will square off on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens enter the week with a two-game lead over the Browns in the AFC North standings and they're the only 10-game winner in the conference. The Jaguars have a one-game lead over the Colts and Texans in the AFC South. The Jaguars vs. Ravens NFL DFS player pool is filled with strong offensive options such as Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Trevor Lawrence, Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram. Which team should you build NFL DFS lineups around and which NFL DFS stacks could lead to a huge payout on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

The Jaguars are coming off back-to-back losses, but scoring hasn't been the problem. They've lost to the Bengals and Browns by a combined score of 65-58, scoring at least 27 points in each game but giving up 31 points in each contest. This would indicate another potential high-scoring game in their third straight AFC North matchup. The Ravens have scored at least 30 points in six of their last seven games, so there will be tough calls with many appealing options when forming an NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Ravens on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Ravens vs. Jaguars on Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The six-year starter threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 70 yards to finish as the top-scoring Fantasy quarterback in a 37-31 win over the Rams. Jackson is one of the favorites to win the MVP as he's putting together another strong season and has six touchdowns compared to one interception over his last three games.

Jackson is spearheading one of the best offenses in the NFL at the moment. Baltimore has scored at least 30 points in six of its last seven games, averaging 32.6 points per game over that span. Even without Mark Andrews (ankle) in the lineup, Jackson has spread the ball around to multiple pass catchers and defenses can't forget about his rushing ability. Jackson had his second-most rushing yards on the season last week. The Jaguars have allowed the third-most Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, making Jackson a must-start for SNF DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft quickly became an integral part of the Baltimore offense and that's only expanded since the ankle injury to Andrews. Flowers has 11 receptions on 18 targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns and added a 37-yard touchdown run over the last two games with Andrews sidelined. He has three touchdowns over his last two contests, scoring at least once in back-to-back games.

Flowers has at least 50 total yards in each of his last four games and he's one of the most consistent options in the Ravens passing attack. He leads the team in receptions (64), receiving yards (673) and targets (90) on the year. The Jaguars are allowing the sixth-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers in the NFL this season, which should give Flowers ample opportunities to break out on SNF. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Jaguars

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.