Week 7 of Thursday Night Football features an interconference showdown between the New Orleans Saints (2-4) and Denver Broncos (3-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Spencer Rattler will likely make his second career start with Derek Carr (oblique) doubtful, so how should you view Saints options in the NFL DFS player pool like Alvin Kamara and Juwan Johnson? New Orleans running backs and tight ends may be asked to take on a larger workload with Chirs Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) both sitting out practice on Tuesday, so how should that affect your NFL DFS strategy?

The Broncos could dedicate the majority of their defensive game plan around containing Kamara, so will he return value at his price tag for NFL DFS lineups? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Saints vs. Broncos, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Broncos vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. The rookie QB completed 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions last week in his NFL debut. He also showed the ability to score NFL DFS points with his legs, adding 27 yards on four carries. Rattler's first NFL series is one he'll want to forget. After completing a 27-yard pass on his first NFL play, Rattler fumbled the following snap and the ensuing play resulted in a 58-yard fumble return touchdown for Tampa Bay after a Chris Olave fumble. But Rattler led New Orleans to four scoring drives in the second quarter with two touchdowns and two field goals to better showcase his NFL potential.

Rattler orchestrated a seven-play, 70-yard drive, highlighted by a 41-yard pass capped off by a 4-yard Alvin Kamara touchdown run to give New Orleans a 27-24 lead before halftime. Rattler struggled in the second half as the Saints didn't score after the second quarter, but he showed during those second-quarter drives that despite being a fifth-round pick, he has the potential to lead an NFL offense and McClure expects Rattler to build off his NFL debut on Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The 29-year-old had four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown last week against the Chargers for his second touchdown in his last three games. Sutton leads Denver in receptions (21) and receiving yards (277) with his 47 targets more than double the next-highest wide receiver. Sutton has 38.8% of all wide receiver targets this season as his usage is one of the main selling points toward including him in NFL DFS picks.

The Saints allowed 51 points to Tampa Bay last weekend, so their defense is vulnerable. Baker Mayfield passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns last week and the Broncos will look to find similar ways to expose the New Orleans defense. Given Sutton's large target share in the offense to begin this season, McClure expects Sutton to deliver a strong performance for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Saints

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Broncos, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.