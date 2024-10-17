The Denver Broncos entered the NFL season with uncertainty over who would emerge as the main running back. After six weeks, daily Fantasy football players should feel more confident it's still Javonte Williams' backfield. The 24-year-old has played more than half the snaps in all six games, including playing more than 60% over the last two weeks. Now, the Denver Broncos will play the New Orleans Saints (+2.5, 37) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Williams has at least twice as many carries as any other Denver running back over those two games, so can daily Fantasy football players confidently include Williams in NFL DFS lineups?

Jaleel McLaughlin is more of the pass-catching running back in Denver and has multiple receptions in the last two games, so could be an asset for NFL DFS picks? Audric Estime, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had two carries for 13 yards last week in his first action since Week 1. He won't cost an expensive price tag on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, so can he return value for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Saints vs. Broncos, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Broncos vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. The rookie QB completed 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions last week in his NFL debut. He also showed the ability to score NFL DFS points with his legs, adding 27 yards on four carries. Rattler's first NFL series is one he'll want to forget. After completing a 27-yard pass on his first NFL play, Rattler fumbled the following snap and the ensuing play resulted in a 58-yard fumble return touchdown for Tampa Bay after a Chris Olave fumble. But Rattler led New Orleans to four scoring drives in the second quarter with two touchdowns and two field goals to better showcase his NFL potential.

Rattler orchestrated a seven-play, 70-yard drive, highlighted by a 41-yard pass capped off by a 4-yard Alvin Kamara touchdown run to give New Orleans a 27-24 lead before halftime. Rattler struggled in the second half as the Saints didn't score after the second quarter, but he showed during those second-quarter drives that despite being a fifth-round pick, he has the potential to lead an NFL offense and McClure expects Rattler to build off his NFL debut on Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The 6-foot-4 receiver has been a big body for Bo Nix to rely on in his rookie season and targeting players with size can often be a young quarterback's most-popular option. Sutton is averaging 7.8 targets per game and is coming off having four receptions on six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers last week. And whereas last week the Broncos went up against the No. 1 scoring defense and No. 6 defense for yards allowed, the Saints' defense hasn't been nearly as dominant this season.

New Orleans is 23rd in scoring defense, allowing 24.5 points per game and coming off a 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers last week. The Saints are allowing 34.3 points per game over their last three games while allowing at least 26 points in each contest. New Orleans is allowing the ninth-most Fantasy football points against opposing wide receivers and with Sutton generating 38.8% of all wide receiver targets in Denver this season, McClure is expecting another heavy usage and productive performance from Sutton for TNF NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Saints

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Broncos, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.